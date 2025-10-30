Meta’s click-to-WhatsApp ads surge 60% YoY in Q3, cementing messaging as next big revenue driver

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta’s latest quarterly results underscored the growing strength of its messaging ecosystem, with WhatsApp emerging as a key revenue engine within the company’s broader Family of Apps.
In the third quarter of 2025, Family of Apps other revenue rose to $690 million, up 59%, driven by WhatsApp paid messaging revenue growth as well as Meta Verified subscriptions. The momentum highlights how Meta’s focus on conversational commerce and paid messaging is translating into meaningful topline growth.
Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg noted the scale of business interactions happening daily across messaging platforms. “Every day, people have more than 1 billion active threads with business accounts across our messaging platforms — ranging from product questions to customer support. Our Business AIs will enable tens of millions of businesses to scale these conversations and improve their sales at low cost,” he said.
Chief Financial Officer Susan Li detailed how this opportunity is expanding rapidly. “Finally, business messaging remains a significant opportunity for us. We’re seeing strong growth across our portfolio of solutions, including with click-to-WhatsApp ads, which grew revenue 60% year-over-year in Q3. We’re also making good progress on our Business AI efforts, where we’ve been focused on building a turnkey AI that helps businesses generate leads and drive sales,” Li said.
She added that the company had opened access to more businesses in its test markets, “the Philippines and Mexico, and have seen strong usage, with millions of conversations between people and Business AIs taking place since July.” Availability has now expanded “within WhatsApp and Messenger to all eligible businesses in Mexico and the Philippines, respectively. In the US, we’re also starting to roll out the ability for merchants to add their Business AIs to their website so we can support the full sale funnel from ad to purchase.”
Looking ahead, Meta sees further monetization potential through ad placements within WhatsApp’s Status feature. “Longer-term, we have exciting ads supply opportunities on both Threads and WhatsApp Status... Within WhatsApp Status, we are continuing to gradually introduce ads and expect to complete the roll out next year,” Li said.
Together, the surge in click-to-WhatsApp ads and expansion of business messaging tools signal that Meta’s bet on turning chat into commerce is paying off — positioning WhatsApp as the company’s next big growth frontier.