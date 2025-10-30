Air India CEO says Ahmedabad crash ‘devastating’ and prompts review of airline practices

ADVERTISEMENT
Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson on Wednesday described the Ahmedabad plane crash as “devastating” for the company and said the tragedy has prompted a comprehensive review of practices across the airline.
Speaking at the Aviation India 2025 conference in New Delhi, Wilson said that while Air India is cooperating fully with officials investigating the accident, he is not directly involved in the probe, as per Reuters. He noted that the crash has become a moment of reflection for the airline, calling it a cause to re-examine operational and safety protocols.
Wilson also reaffirmed Air India’s expansion plans, stating that the carrier will continue to take delivery of a new aircraft roughly every six days over the next three to four years, as part of its ongoing modernisation drive.
Addressing the investigation, Wilson referred to the preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which found no indication of faults with the aircraft’s engines or Air India’s internal processes, as per The Hindu.
This was Wilson’s first public appearance since the crash of Air India Flight AI171 on June 12, which claimed 260 lives, including passengers, crew, and individuals on the ground. Only one passenger survived the accident, which occurred shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on a scheduled flight to London.
The AAIB’s interim report, issued on July 12, stated that there was an instance of fuel cutoff just moments after take-off, though a full investigation remains underway to determine the exact cause of the disaster.