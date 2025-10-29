Today in AI | Adobe's new AI feature | Agentic AI in boardrooms | Uber to get self-driving cars

ADVERTISEMENT
The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.
Adobe unveils AI Assistant in Photoshop, allowing edits through simple text prompts
Adobe has unveiled a new AI Assistant in Photoshop that enables users to edit images simply by describing changes in plain language. Announced at the Adobe MAX 2025 conference on Tuesday, the tool is powered by the company’s latest Firefly Image Model 5 and represents a significant step toward more intuitive, conversational design workflows.
Agentic AI has become the new darling of boardrooms; no signs of slowing down in 2026: Report
Agentic AI has become the new darling of boardrooms, fueling rapid agent inflation with no signs of slowing down in 2026. Yet as more companies join the agentic AI race without a defined strategy, they risk not only building inefficient solutions but also eroding consumer trust in their brand.
Uber to deploy 100,000 self-driving cars by 2027 in major Nvidia partnership
Uber has announced an ambitious plan to introduce 100,000 autonomous vehicles to its global fleet by 2027, signalling a major shift toward large-scale automation in ride-hailing. The move, part of a new partnership with artificial intelligence giant Nvidia, could significantly alter the landscape for human drivers who currently power the platform.
Nvidia to invest $1 billion in Nokia in major AI and 6G push
US chipmaker Nvidia has announced plans to invest $1 billion in Finnish telecom giant Nokia Oyj, acquiring a 2.9% stake as part of a broader effort to expand its footprint in artificial intelligence and next-generation network technologies.