Astro-Tech and Micro Dramas to lead $3.2 billion interactive media surge by FY30

India’s interactive media market is entering a high-growth phase, projected to expand sevenfold to $3.2 billion by FY30, driven by the rapid rise of astro and devotional tech and micro dramas, according to the latest BITKRAFT–Redseer India report. As faith-based platforms digitize a $40-billion offline market and bite-sized storytelling formats go mainstream, these two emerging verticals are expected to account for the largest share of new-age media monetization over the next five years.

According to the report, Digital Media and Entertainment sector—valued at $9.3 billion in FY25—is poised for accelerated expansion, driven by rising private consumption, discretionary spending, and a youthful, hyperconnected population.

The report, The Gaming and Interactive Media Opportunity in India, finds that gaming and interactive media together account for $2.4 billion of India’s digital entertainment market and are projected to triple to $7.8 billion by FY30. This makes them the fastest-growing segments, expanding 1.5 times faster than the broader digital M&E market.

India’s economic resilience, powered by private consumption, is reshaping entertainment spending patterns. The report notes that private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) contributes over 60% of GDP, while discretionary spending has risen by five percentage points over the past decade. With 835 million internet users and a median age of 29, India boasts one of the largest and youngest connected populations in the world—spending among the highest average hours daily on smartphones globally.

Affordable data and devices have turned India into a digital heavyweight. Nearly 700 million people own smartphones, and 500 million Indians play at least one game, supported by some of the lowest mobile data costs globally. This widespread accessibility has catalyzed new entertainment formats that merge social connection, gaming, and digital interactivity.

Interactive Media: A $2.7 Billion Frontier

Beyond gaming, interactive media—spanning short-form video (SFV), audio streaming, social discovery, micro dramas, and astro-devotional tech—is witnessing exponential growth. The segment is expected to grow from $440 million in FY25 to $3.2 billion by FY30, driven by the rise of mobile-first consumers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities (“Bharat”).

Audio streaming platforms such as Pocket FM and Kuku FM are leading this wave, with over 100 million global downloads each. The report highlights that users spend nearly 95 minutes per day on audio platforms, driven by vernacular storytelling and relatable content. Direct monetization through pay-per-episode and subscription models is growing, supported by UPI AutoPay adoption.

Meanwhile, micro dramas—a format pioneered in China—have just entered India and are projected to reach $700 million by FY30. Platforms such as Kuku TV and Quick TV are spearheading this segment, offering bite-sized serialized dramas designed for mobile consumption.

The Astro and Devotional Tech space, digitizing a $40 billion offline market, is also expanding rapidly—from $165 million in FY25 to $1.3 billion by FY30. Platforms offering live consultations, rituals, and spiritual streaming are gaining traction, particularly among Gen Z and millennial users in urban centres and the Indian diaspora.

India’s short-form video and social discovery platforms—including Josh, Moj, Chingari, and ShareChat—are evolving into integrated ecosystems combining live streaming, 1:1 calling, and creator-led monetization. Valued at $202 million in FY25, this segment is expected to triple by FY30, monetizing primarily through virtual tipping and gifting.

A majority of users come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, with blue- and grey-collar professionals representing the dominant user base. As creators and micro-influencers gain prominence, platforms are experimenting with gamification, AI companions, and localized content to sustain engagement.

The report emphasizes that India’s next digital growth frontier lies in “Bharat”—the Tier 2+ cities that now account for over 70% of social media users and digital transactors. More than 40% of these users consume content exclusively in regional languages, making vernacular and culturally rooted content essential for monetization.

Nanotransaction models—micro payments as low as ₹1–₹10—along with UPI AutoPay-based subscriptions are helping interactive media platforms overcome India’s traditionally low willingness to pay. However, the report notes that limited awareness of AutoPay and inconsistent user trust remain adoption barriers in smaller cities.

Indian Studios Building for the World

India’s gaming ecosystem is no longer just a consumption hub—it is emerging as a game development centre. Over 500 gaming startups have launched in the past five years, many targeting both domestic and global audiences. Notably, five of the top ten most downloaded games in India were developed by Indian studios, with titles like Ludo King, Carrom Pool, and WinZO Ludo gaining significant traction.

While 80% of developer revenues currently come from overseas markets, the domestic market is maturing quickly, supported by a rising willingness to pay and improved game design capabilities. India’s robust digital infrastructure—affordable smartphones, UPI-led payment systems, and growing AI integration—is reducing production costs and enabling homegrown innovation.

As India’s gaming and interactive media sectors mature, BITKRAFT and Redseer forecast a decisive shift from ad-driven models toward user monetization and premium experiences. The convergence of AI-led development, vernacular innovation, and digital payments infrastructure positions India as a global innovation hub in interactive entertainment.