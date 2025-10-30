McLaren boss Zak Brown says India is the “big hole” in Formula One’s global calendar

ADVERTISEMENT
McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown believes India is one of Formula One’s biggest missed opportunities — a “big hole” in the sport’s global calendar.
In an exclusive conversation with Delshad Irani on Media Dialogues with Storyboard18, Brown spoke candidly about the enormous untapped potential of India as both a racing and consumer market. “All the time, we say we need to be in India,” he said. “It’s a huge market with great consumers and massive potential. Quite frankly, India is a big hole in the F1 calendar. We need to be there.”
Brown’s comments come as Formula One expands aggressively across new territories — from the United States and the Middle East to Asia — with India notably absent from the lineup since its last race at the Buddh International Circuit in 2013.
The McLaren chief sees that absence as a strategic gap, not just a scheduling one. “India has an incredible fan base, an expanding middle class, and a young population that’s passionate about sport and technology,” he said. “That combination is exactly where Formula One should be looking.”
While Formula One has seen surging digital engagement and viewership in India, logistical, regulatory, and commercial challenges have kept the sport from making a full return. Yet Brown’s optimism reflects growing interest within the paddock to re-enter one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.
The McLaren brand, already among the most admired F1 teams globally, has seen a notable rise in recognition among Indian fans — boosted by Netflix’s Drive to Survive and social media fandom around young stars like Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
For Brown, India’s importance goes beyond fandom. “It’s not just about racing there,” he said. “It’s about being part of the culture — engaging fans, partners, and the broader ecosystem. India belongs on the global motorsport map.”
As Formula One redefines itself for a new era of global entertainment, Brown’s message was clear: the next great growth story may not come from Europe or America, but from a country ready to reclaim its place on the grid.
Catch the highlights of an exclusive interview with McLaren's Zak Brown and Mastercard's Raja Rajamannar here.