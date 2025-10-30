Maruti Suzuki to launch first small hybrid car by Q2 FY27, Fronx likely to debut new powertrain

ADVERTISEMENT
Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker, is preparing to introduce its first small hybrid vehicle—likely to be the Fronx compact SUV—by the second quarter of FY27, according to sources quoted by Moneycontrol. The new model will feature a strong hybrid powertrain developed entirely in-house, marking a significant milestone for the automaker.
Strong hybrids combine an internal combustion engine (ICE) with an electric motor and a battery system that allows limited pure-electric driving. Maruti currently offers the Victoris and Grand Vitara SUVs and the Invicto MPV with hybrid technology sourced from Toyota, but this will be the first time the company deploys its own hybrid system.
One source said the Fronx hybrid has entered late-stage real-world testing, with the launch scheduled for Q2 FY27. It will be powered by the new Z-Series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, first introduced in the fourth-generation Swift and later used in the new Dzire sedan.
While Maruti had considered hybrid variants of the Swift and Baleno, the rising popularity of SUVs and the Fronx’s strong sales performance reportedly made it the top choice for the company’s maiden small hybrid launch. “The Fronx has performed well in terms of volumes since its debut, which tipped the scales in its favour,” a source said, adding that other small models will also receive the strong hybrid powertrain in due course.
Maruti currently offers petrol and CNG powertrains across its sub-4 metre portfolio. Introducing strong hybrid technology in smaller cars is expected to boost volumes and further strengthen its position in India’s competitive passenger vehicle market.
Industry data shows strong hybrid sales in India have grown steadily—from 41,477 units in FY23 to 90,460 in FY24, and 1,04,800 in FY25—with market share climbing from 1.1% in FY23 to 2.4% in FY25.
The Fronx hybrid will also benefit from lower taxation under the GST 2.0 regime, which places it in the 18% tax bracket, compared with the previous 28% plus cess. This tax relief is expected to make the hybrid variant competitively priced.
The launch comes as automakers brace for Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) Phase-III norms, effective 1 April 2027. Strong hybrids are expected to play a crucial role in helping manufacturers meet these stricter fuel-efficiency and CO₂ emission standards.