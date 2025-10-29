Adobe unveils AI Assistant in Photoshop, allowing edits through simple text prompts

ADVERTISEMENT
Adobe has unveiled a new AI Assistant in Photoshop that enables users to edit images simply by describing changes in plain language. Announced at the Adobe MAX 2025 conference on Tuesday, the tool is powered by the company’s latest Firefly Image Model 5 and represents a significant step toward more intuitive, conversational design workflows.
The new feature, called ‘Prompt to Edit’, allows users to type instructions such as “remove the background,” “make the lighting softer,” or “add a reflection,” and have the AI execute the edits automatically while keeping the rest of the image intact. Adobe says the system functions similarly to a text-to-image generator but modifies existing photos instead of creating new ones.
For instance, users can enter a prompt like “brighten the sky and make it sunset orange”, and Photoshop will apply the change seamlessly without disturbing other image elements.
The AI Assistant is part of Adobe’s broader push into agentic AI — technology designed to make complex creative tasks simpler and more accessible for both professional designers and everyday users.
Alongside this, Adobe previewed Project Moonlight, a conversational assistant that will integrate across Photoshop, Firefly, and other Creative Cloud applications. Project Moonlight will offer creative suggestions, content insights, and real-time workflow support through natural language interaction.
Adobe also announced upcoming features such as Layered Image Editing, which will provide more context-aware precision by keeping every edit organised across multiple layers.
While the Prompt to Edit feature and Firefly Image Model 5 are already live, Adobe confirmed that additional video editing tools and custom model capabilities will begin rolling out to early-access users next month, with wider availability expected later in the year.