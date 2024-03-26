Noise rolls out Noise Premier League's (NPL) second season

As cricket fever grips the nation with the onset of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Noise, India’s smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand, has announced the second season of the Noise Premier League (NPL). This interactive event - hosted within the brand's flagship NoiseFit App - allows users to participate during IPL matches by predicting winners and earning exciting rewards directly through the app.

By predicting IPL match winners, participants can earn NPL points, with each correct prediction earning them eight points. Accumulating NPL points unlocks a range of benefits and rewards for users, including prizes, enhancing the overall experience and motivating ongoing engagement with the platform. Alongside the match predictions, a feature of this season is the introduction of dynamic watch faces displaying modified logos of IPL teams.

This year, Noise Premier League also incentivizes users to achieve their fitness goals. Participants can earn Noise Coins as rewards for achieving daily step count targets and successfully completing fitness challenges. These Noise Coins can then be redeemed for a chance to win prizes.

Amit Khatri, co-founder of Noise, said, “Our NoiseFit App has become a hub for community engagement, emerging as the top app in India. With the IPL season on, we have taken another innovative initiative through the second edition of NPL, that aims to build an experience-led ecosystem not just getting users to live the spirit of the cricketing tournament but also empowering them to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

The second season also boasts collaborations with brands including Bajaj, Ampere, HRX, Puma, Honda, Jimmy’s Cocktails, Bella Vita, FanCode, My11Circle and more. These partnerships elevate the user experience by offering a wider selection of remarkable prizes, including vouchers, exclusive merchandise, and exciting hampers.