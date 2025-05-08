Woven in India, walked by the world: Kerala's 'Neytt' crafts Met Gala 2025's iconic blue carpet

In a dazzling edition of the Met Gala 2025, where Bollywood royalty rubbed shoulders with global stars, one of the evening's most quietly powerful statements wasn't worn on a shoulder or stitched into a hemline. It lay beneath their feet.

The regal blue carpet that greeted the world's fashion elite at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York was the handwork of Neytt, a designer label based in Allepey, Kerala.

Known for its artisanal rugs and deep-rooted weaving traditions, Neytt has now made its mark thrice at the Met, a feat that blends cultural legacy with global visibility.

While Shah Rukh Khan's debut made history, and Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, and Isha Ambani lit up the blue carpet, it's the carpet itself that carried its own tale.

The Met Gala 2025 carpet featured a rich royal blue base, accentuated by golden hand-painted daffodils. The Kerala-made rug, however, arrived in New York as a blank canvas, as confirmed by the brand in a media report.

"The rug we painted was a blank canvas (white rug) on which the floral design was hand painted," Neytt clarified in the report, humbly passing on the design credit to the Met Gala team.