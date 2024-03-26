Timex becomes official timekeeper for Punjab Kings in Tata IPL 2024

Timex, the global watch brand is back at the 17th edition of TATA IPL and announces partnership with Punjab Kings as ‘official timekeeper of the Kings’. This association will see Timex branding on Punjab Kings with a very prominent logo placement on the trousers, making sure the team members put their winning foot forward.

This partnership with Punjab Kings, is in line with the brand’s strategy to reach out to masses and ride the wave of excitement around cricket which unites the nation.

Speaking on the partnership, Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex Group India, said “We are thrilled to be part of the IPL season this year with Punjab Kings as the official timekeeper of the kings. This is our second year with this cricketing extravaganza and with a young and energized team, we look forward to an exciting season ahead. Cricket is not just a sport with passion, it is also an entertainment event for the masses and this association is an opportunity to reach out to millions of consumers across the nation.”