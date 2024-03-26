comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      Timex becomes official timekeeper for Punjab Kings in Tata IPL 2024

      This partnership with Punjab Kings, is in line with the brand’s strategy to reach out to masses and ride the wave of excitement around cricket which unites the nation.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 26, 2024 11:22 AM
      Timex becomes official timekeeper for Punjab Kings in Tata IPL 2024
      KPH Dream Cricket Limited CEO Satish Menon said, "We are elated to have joined hands with an iconic legacy brand like Timex. We are sure that our similar values and ethos will help us reach a wider audience as well."(Image source: News18)

      Timex, the global watch brand is back at the 17th edition of TATA IPL and announces partnership with Punjab Kings as ‘official timekeeper of the Kings’. This association will see Timex branding on Punjab Kings with a very prominent logo placement on the trousers, making sure the team members put their winning foot forward.

      This partnership with Punjab Kings, is in line with the brand’s strategy to reach out to masses and ride the wave of excitement around cricket which unites the nation.

      Speaking on the partnership, Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex Group India, said “We are thrilled to be part of the IPL season this year with Punjab Kings as the official timekeeper of the kings. This is our second year with this cricketing extravaganza and with a young and energized team, we look forward to an exciting season ahead. Cricket is not just a sport with passion, it is also an entertainment event for the masses and this association is an opportunity to reach out to millions of consumers across the nation.”

      KPH Dream Cricket Limited CEO Satish Menon said, "We are elated to have joined hands with an iconic legacy brand like Timex. We are sure that our similar values and ethos will help us reach a wider audience as well."


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 26, 2024 11:22 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      playR teams up with Kolkata Knight Riders as global merchandise partner

      playR teams up with Kolkata Knight Riders as global merchandise partner

      Brand Marketing

      Moneycontrol continues its winning streak, beats ET comprehensively across metrics

      Moneycontrol continues its winning streak, beats ET comprehensively across metrics

      Brand Marketing

      Volkswagen planning to expand to tier II and III cities

      Volkswagen planning to expand to tier II and III cities

      Brand Marketing

      Noise rolls out Noise Premier League's (NPL) second season

      Noise rolls out Noise Premier League's (NPL) second season

      Brand Marketing

      Mirum India wins digital mandate for ibis Hotels

      Mirum India wins digital mandate for ibis Hotels

      Brand Marketing

      Amul goes to America: GCMMF to introduce Amul fresh milk in the US

      Amul goes to America: GCMMF to introduce Amul fresh milk in the US

      Brand Marketing

      Meesho set to raise $300 million from investors including Tiger Global and SoftBank

      Meesho set to raise $300 million from investors including Tiger Global and SoftBank