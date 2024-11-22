Now Anupam Mittal seeks a chief of staff; Promises to pay chosen candidate from Day 1

Taking a dig at Zomato’s founder Deepinder Goyal’s hunt for a chief of staff, Anupam Mittal shared that he is looking for one too, in a social media post that seems to be dripping in sarcasm.

Admitting that he doesn’t know what a CoS does exactly, Mittal promises to pay the chosen candidate from Day 1.

Recently, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's recent announcement of hiring a 'Chief of Staff' has sparked significant chatter on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

The unconventional job post, which invited candidates to pay Rs 20 lakh upfront—reportedly to support Zomato's CSR initiative Feeding India—in exchange for an immersive learning opportunity, has drawn more criticism than praise.

In his post, Goyal likened the opportunity to attending a premier B-School, suggesting that the role offers unparalleled hands-on experience in exchange for the upfront payment. The concept, he claimed, flips the traditional learning model by directly integrating candidates into high-stakes, real-world business scenarios.

Few users viewed Goyal's approach as innovative and bold. One user applauded the idea, likening it to a better alternative than paying for an MBA. "Instead of paying INR 20 Lacs to B-School, pay here. Get a lifetime learning opportunity. The positioning is different and thought-provoking." While another commented, "Mind you, he will get 1000s of applications for this role. The more I think about it, the more I like it."

However, not everyone shared the enthusiasm, with many questioning the ethics and feasibility of the model. A user pointed out potential ethical gray areas, stating, "Are you telling me the ₹20 lakh goes to Feeding India, which is a CSR initiative of Zomato? So, Zomato fulfills its CSR part, claims deductions, and keeps the money in-house?”

Critics also flagged the financial burden this model could place on young professionals. One comment read, “Bad idea. If the person isn’t the right fit, they lose money and gain nothing but a bitter experience. Young people need money, not the afterglow of charity.”