      Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal seeks 'Chief of Staff' with a unique offer

      In a bold move, Deepinder Goyal seeks a candidate driven by a learning mindset for the role of Chief of Staff, with a focus on humility, personal growth, and a unique philanthropic twist.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 20, 2024 7:03 PM
      In a candid post, Deepinder Goyal made it clear that he is looking for someone who is humble, open-minded, and eager to learn, rather than someone chasing a fancy title or salary.

      Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, has shared a one-of-a-kind job posting on his social media accounts, announcing his search for a "Chief of Staff."

      But the position comes with a significant twist that sets it apart from typical high-ranking roles. In a candid post, Goyal made it clear that he is looking for someone who is humble, open-minded, and eager to learn, rather than someone chasing a fancy title or salary.

      The job listing specifies that the candidate must possess a "learning mindset," be "down to earth," and have "zero entitlement." The role is intended to be a unique opportunity for growth, both personally and professionally.

      However, the first year comes without a traditional salary. Instead, Goyal has asked the candidate to contribute Rs 20 lakh to Feeding India, the non-profit initiative that focuses on reducing hunger and food wastage across India.

      For those willing to take on this challenge, the compensation takes a significant leap in the second year. After completing a year of learning and contributing to the cause, the selected candidate will be offered a salary exceeding Rs 50 lakh annually.

      Goyal’s approach is a refreshing one, emphasizing that the role is not just about building a resume or securing a high-paying job. It’s about learning, growing, and giving back to society. He emphasized that the ideal candidate should not be motivated by vanity or prestige, but by a genuine desire to learn and make a meaningful impact.


      First Published on Nov 20, 2024 6:55 PM

