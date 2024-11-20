Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal seeks 'Chief of Staff' with a unique offer

ADVERTISEMENT
Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, has shared a one-of-a-kind job posting on his social media accounts, announcing his search for a "Chief of Staff."
But the position comes with a significant twist that sets it apart from typical high-ranking roles. In a candid post, Goyal made it clear that he is looking for someone who is humble, open-minded, and eager to learn, rather than someone chasing a fancy title or salary.
The job listing specifies that the candidate must possess a "learning mindset," be "down to earth," and have "zero entitlement." The role is intended to be a unique opportunity for growth, both personally and professionally.
However, the first year comes without a traditional salary. Instead, Goyal has asked the candidate to contribute Rs 20 lakh to Feeding India, the non-profit initiative that focuses on reducing hunger and food wastage across India.
For those willing to take on this challenge, the compensation takes a significant leap in the second year. After completing a year of learning and contributing to the cause, the selected candidate will be offered a salary exceeding Rs 50 lakh annually.
Goyal’s approach is a refreshing one, emphasizing that the role is not just about building a resume or securing a high-paying job. It’s about learning, growing, and giving back to society. He emphasized that the ideal candidate should not be motivated by vanity or prestige, but by a genuine desire to learn and make a meaningful impact.