Explained: The rise of India’s ‘Fake Shaadi’ trend

In a country where weddings are nothing short of grand spectacles, a quirky phenomenon is shaking up the social scene 'Fake Shaadis'. These are elaborate, high-energy mock weddings where no one actually gets married, but everything else about the celebration is very real, be it haldi, mehandi or cocktails.

What is a Fake Shaadi?

A fake shaadi is a party designed to mimic the full-blown experience of an Indian wedding, except the real couple. There is dhol, DJ, choreographed sangeet, baraat, dance, ethnic décor, traditional outfits, mock varmala ceremony, faux pandits reciting playful mantras, food counters, booze, etc. The only thing missing is a real couple tying the knot.

Now you can pay ₹1499 and attend a fake wedding. No dulha, no rishtedaar, you come, take the vibe and go home. This covers food, dhol, dancing, and Instagram worthy pictures. Wild concept! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CE3b197lBV — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) July 9, 2025

The trend is gaining popularity in Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune, with ticketed events starting from Rs 1500 owards, happening in DIY campus versions, rooftops, bars and even college grounds. One of the known organisers, Jumma Ki Raat, hosts these themed nights with full wedding aesthetics.

Why is this a 'thing'?

Fake shaadis are driven by a mix of factors including Gen Z’s love for aesthetic, theatrical celebrations, desire for community and nostalgia without cultural baggage. It is also considered to be a safe space to dress up, dance and post content without family drama, rigid rituals and pressure.

These events are trending on Instagram with with invitation cards, selfie booths and viral moments

While some see it as a passing Gen Z trend, others believe there’s real business potential. These events tap into India’s wedding obsession but repackage it for a modern audience that craves fun without obligations. In many ways, fake shaadis are a commentary on the changing shape of celebration culture in urban India.