Paytm partners with Perplexity to bring AI-powered search to millions in India

Paytm is addressing this by integrating AI-powered search into the Paytm app, allowing users to ask everyday questions.

By  Storyboard18Feb 27, 2025 10:14 AM
As India's digital economy grows, the demand for instant and reliable information to support informed decision-making is increasing—whether for managing finances, exploring market trends, or making daily choices.

Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited), India’s leading payments and financial services distribution company and a pioneer in QR codes, Soundbox, and mobile payments, has partnered with Perplexity to bring the power of AI to millions of Indian consumers. Perplexity is the world’s first answer engine, delivering fast, clear responses with trusted sources in real time. This collaboration marks a significant step toward integrating AI-driven intelligence into mobile payments, enabling users to access real-time financial assistance within the Paytm app.

As India's digital economy grows, the demand for instant and reliable information to support informed decision-making is increasing—whether for managing finances, exploring market trends, or making daily choices. Paytm is addressing this by integrating AI-powered search into the Paytm app, allowing users to ask everyday questions, explore topics in their local language, and make well-informed financial decisions. This innovation enhances digital literacy and reinforces Paytm’s commitment to driving technological advancements for a smarter, AI-driven India.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO of Paytm, said, “AI is transforming the way people access information and make decisions. With Perplexity, we are bringing the power of AI to millions of Indian consumers, making knowledge and financial services more seamless and accessible.”

Aravind Srinivas, CEO & Co-founder of Perplexity, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Paytm, a pioneer and innovator in India’s mobile payment revolution. Our AI-powered search technology will help bring real-time, trusted answers to millions, enabling them to make informed decisions effortlessly. This collaboration is a step towards a future where AI enhances everyday interactions and digital experiences for all.”

The Paytm-Perplexity partnership showcases how AI can empower millions by making information and financial services easily accessible. This collaboration aligns with Paytm’s broader vision of leveraging technology to drive inclusion and innovation, making AI an integral part of everyday life in India.


First Published on Feb 27, 2025 10:14 AM

