            

Pepsi rolls out new chapter of 'Thirsty More' featuring David Beckham

“Thirsty For More” is Pepsi’s global platform that champions the mindset of going after what you love—big or small—without second-guessing.

By  Storyboard18Apr 26, 2025 9:44 AM
The film ends with David Beckham delivering the campaign’s Thirsty For More message: "If you love it, it's never a waste." (Snippet from the ad film)

Pepsi is back with a fresh take on its “Thirsty For More” platform, fronted by David Beckham. This new global campaign is about one universal message: "If you love it, it's never a waste."

“Thirsty For More” is Pepsi’s global platform that champions the mindset of going after what you love—big or small—without second-guessing. It’s about choosing to do what you find most fun and enjoyable, regardless of what others might expect, stated the company in a statement.

Pepsi’s new campaign film celebrates just that. From spending time gaming with friends and dancing at a gig, to belting out karaoke or taking a road trip detour just because—it’s a snapshot of the moments that make life even more fun. The film ends with David Beckham delivering the campaign’s Thirsty For More message: "If you love it, it's never a waste."

Cathy Graham Kidd, senior director of global brand marketing at PepsiCo, adds, “David Beckham is a true icon, and his way of living reflects what this campaign is all about. Thirsty For More is about tuning into what makes you feel alive—however big or small—and enjoying it, unapologetically. This launch is just the beginning. You’ll see it come to life with local activations across the world.” David Beckham adds: “It’s always great working with Pepsi – we’ve been making campaigns together for well over 20 years now and have produced a lot of great work in that time. I enjoyed shooting this latest campaign and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Some of Beckham’s most memorable Pepsi ads, include the 2002 “Sumo” match, which saw him, and his teammates go head-to-head with a group of sumo wrestlers. In 2003, Pepsi transformed a Western-style duel into a humorous penalty shootout featuring Beckham as part of its "Wild West" film, shortly followed by "Football Warriors" in 2004, which saw him using his football skills to help protect the protagonists' hoard of soft drinks - whilst dressed in warrior guise.


    First Published on Apr 26, 2025 9:44 AM

