Google Gemini Nano Banana trend: AI-powered selfies with Shah Rukh Khan spark frenzy

Google’s Gemini-powered Nano Banana AI tool, which has already set off viral trends such as 3D figurine portraits and retro Bollywood saree edits, has now fuelled a new craze: AI-generated selfies with celebrities.
The latest wave of posts shows users reimagining themselves alongside film icons, with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan emerging as a particular favourite. One Instagram user, @_vinayshakya, shared an AI-generated selfie with Khan in front of London’s Big Ben, revealing the straightforward prompt behind the viral creation: “App – Google Gemini. Prompt – Make this photo a selfie with Shahrukh Khan in London Big Ben.”
The post quickly gained traction, inspiring others to experiment with the feature. Another user, @moms_littleworld22, uploaded her own AI-crafted image with the actor, even walking her followers through the steps: download the Gemini app, start a new chat, upload an image, select “create images ????”, and add the desired prompt.
The trend highlights how Nano Banana’s simple interface and advanced image editing model are reshaping photo culture online. Google itself recently spotlighted 10 inventive uses for the tool in a blogpost, including one particularly popular feature that lets users “meet” their childhood selves. This has since inspired the ‘Hug My Younger Self’ trend, with Instagram feeds filling up with AI-generated polaroid-style pictures of present-day users embracing their younger versions.
From nostalgic reconstructions to playful celebrity selfies, the Nano Banana tool is becoming a cultural talking point — blending AI’s creative possibilities with India’s deep-rooted Bollywood fandom.