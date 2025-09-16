Cyberattack fallout deepens for Jaguar Land Rover as production halt extends

ADVERTISEMENT
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which contributes nearly 70% of Tata Motors’ consolidated revenue, has extended its production shutdown until September 24, citing ongoing forensic investigations into a cyberattack that has disrupted its global operations.
The automaker confirmed that some data has been compromised in the breach, which has been reported to regulators, CNBC TV-18 reported. While JLR apologised for the prolonged disruption, it cautioned that a full restart of operations will take time as systems undergo a controlled recovery process.
The incident comes at a critical moment for JLR, coinciding with the UK’s September vehicle registration cycle, traditionally one of its busiest sales periods. According to earlier reports, the outage could be costing the company up to £5 million a day, compounding pressures from delayed launches and weakening global demand.
For Tata Motors, the prolonged disruption adds uncertainty just as investors monitor JLR’s turnaround efforts. With operations still partially suspended, the company faces the dual challenge of restoring production quickly while managing the reputational and financial fallout of a high-profile cyber incident.