Unilever appoints Srinivas Phatak as Chief Financial Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Unilever has appointed Srinivas Phatak as its new Chief Financial Officer, Reuters reported. The decision follows his successful tenure as acting CFO since February, after the promotion of then-finance chief Fernando Fernandez to CEO.
Phatak’s elevation comes at a pivotal time for the consumer goods giant, which has been undergoing leadership changes since the unexpected ouster of former CEO Hein Schumacher earlier this year.
In a statement, Unilever said its board was in “unanimous agreement” on Phatak’s appointment, praising his “strong performance” in the interim role and highlighting his depth of industry and financial expertise.
By moving Phatak into the role permanently, Unilever signals confidence in its internal leadership pipeline and aims to reinforce stability at the top as it navigates intensifying competition in the global FMCG sector.
Pathak in his career of over 25 years with Unilever, has covered all parts of business and corporate finance. Prior to this, he was Deputy CFO and Controller responsible for managing Performance and Stewardship for the Group.
From 2017 to mid-2021, he was CFO for Hindustan Unilever Limited and VP Finance South Asia. Pathak is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant from India.
Read More: Amazon Ads VP Krishan Bhatia steps down