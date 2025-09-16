Nokia bets on India, extends HMD licensing deal

Nokia has extended its licensing agreement with HMD Global by another two to three years beyond its original 2026 expiry, PTI reported. This ensures the continued presence of its iconic feature phones in global markets, with India at the heart of the strategy.

HMD Global, the custodian of the Nokia mobile brand since 2016, manufactures Nokia feature phones in India and China, with India serving as both the biggest market and an export hub for the devices.

According to IDC, HMD commands a dominant 22.4% market share by volume and 30.7% by value in India’s feature phone segment. The country remains the single-largest feature phone market globally, with shipments touching nearly 54 million units in 2024.

PTI reported that the extension of the licensing deal provides operational continuity for both companies. For Nokia, it safeguards brand presence in a category it once defined globally, while for HMD, it ensures access to a legacy name that continues to resonate strongly across urban and rural India alike.

Industry watchers say the move reflects Nokia’s intent to keep its legacy brand relevant in emerging markets, even as the global smartphone ecosystem shifts toward premium 5G devices. For HMD, the deal secures brand credibility in a segment where nostalgia and trust continue to drive consumer loyalty.