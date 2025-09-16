            
Apollo Tyres named Team India’s New Jersey Sponsor | Tata Play dismisses Culver Max’s audit plea as ‘Ghost Litigation’

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Sep 16, 2025 5:16 PM
Apollo Tyres reportedly will be paying almost Rs 4.5 crore per game, an increase from the Rs 4 crore that former sponsors Dream11 were contributing. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Apollo Tyres set to become Team India’s new jersey sponsor: BCCI official

Currently, Team India is without a shirt sponsor at the ongoing Asia Cup after the board’s ₹358-crore annual deal with online gaming firm Dream11 was terminated.

Breaking: Tata Play calls Culver Max’s audit plea 'ghost litigation' in TDSAT case

Senior counsel for Tata Play elaborated their defense, clarifying that the disagreement was not over the audit itself but rather over procedural issues linked to the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

IIGC writes to MIB, pushes for inclusion in influencer policy-making process

IIGC emphasized that the proposed guidelines would not only provide clarity to the MIB but also assist in drafting well-structured policies addressing the complexities of the digital age.

Meta expands ad opportunities on WhatsApp status

This builds on the foundation of ads in WhatsApp Status, which Meta first introduced in June, enabling promotions to appear between full-screen user updates.

Unilever appoints Srinivas Phatak as Chief Financial Officer

Unilever has appointed Srinivas Phatak as its new CFO after a strong interim tenure. In his career of over 25 years with Unilever, has covered all parts of business and corporate finance.

First Published on Sep 16, 2025 5:16 PM

