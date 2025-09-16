‘This partnership is about national pride’: Apollo Tyres MD on new team India sponsorship

Apollo Tyres’ landmark partnership as the lead sponsor of Team India has been hailed by its Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Neeraj Kanwar, as a matter of “national pride.” The deal, spanning two and a half years, reflects Apollo’s ambition to connect with India’s massive cricket audience while supporting the country’s sporting legacy.

This partnership follows a highly competitive bidding process and reflects a substantial increase in sponsorship value, underscoring the growing commercial power of Indian cricket. Apollo Tyres’ logo will now be prominently displayed on the jerseys of both the Indian men's and women's national teams across all formats of the game, succeeding the previous sponsorship held by Dream11.

For Apollo Tyres, the deal is more than just a branding exercise. As a global player marketing products under the Apollo and Vredestein brands, and operating in over 100 countries, the company sees a strong alignment between its core values of performance, innovation, and safety, and the sporting excellence exemplified by Team India.

Neeraj Kanwar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Apollo Tyres Ltd, emphasized the significance of the partnership, "Cricket’s unmatched popularity in India and worldwide makes it an honour for us to become the National Team Lead Sponsor of Team India. This partnership is about national pride, strengthening consumer trust, and showcasing Apollo as a true leader in our category, while supporting Indian sport at the highest level and creating unforgettable moments for fans worldwide."

Less than a month after the BCCI and fantasy sports platform Dream11 parted ways as a consequence of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, the Indian cricket team got a new lead sponsor on Tuesday in leading tyre brand Apollo.

While the Indian board did not mention the financial details of the deal that will run till March 2028, the Gurugram-based organisation reportedly shelled out a whopping Rs 579 crore to beat Canva and JK Cement, who had placed bids of Rs 544 crore and Rs 477 crore respectively in the three-way bidding process.

Apollo, thus, will be shelling out a staggering Rs 4.77 crore per match in their two-and-a-half-year deal, in which the Men in Blue play 121 bilateral matches and 21 ICC games as of the current ICC Future Tours Programme

Apollo’s bid beats the Rs 358 crore that Dream11 had shelled out to secure the India sponsorship rights in March 2023 in a three-year deal in which they were to pay Rs 3 crore per bilateral match and Rs 1 crore for ICC and ACC events.

BCCI officials expressed strong confidence in the collaboration. Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary of BCCI, remarked, "The arrival of Apollo Tyres as our new sponsor is a testament to the hard work and consistent performance of our teams. We are excited about this being Apollo's first major sponsorship in India cricket, which speaks volumes about the sport's unparalleled reach and influence. This is more than a commercial agreement; it’s a partnership between two institutions that have earned the trust and respect of millions."

Echoing this sentiment, Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President of BCCI, said, "We are delighted to welcome Apollo Tyres as our new lead Sponsor. This is a momentous occasion, bringing together two of India's most powerful and enduring legacies: the unwavering spirit of Indian cricket and the pioneering legacy of Apollo Tyres. The competitive nature of the bidding process highlights the strong market confidence in the BCCI and the global brand of Team India. We are confident that this partnership will be a driving force for mutual growth and success."

Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Treasurer of BCCI, added, "This partnership is a testament to the immense value and global appeal of Indian cricket. Apollo Tyres’ commitment to innovation and its forward-thinking approach perfectly aligns with our vision for the future of the game. We are confident that this collaboration will be a huge success and will help us continue to grow the sport both in India and around the world."

Rohan Gauns Dessai, Honorary Joint Secretary of BCCI, further said, "The BCCI’s partnership with Apollo Tyres is a reflection of the strong and consistent performance of Team India. We are excited to embark on this new journey with a partner that shares our passion for excellence. We extend our warmest welcome to Apollo Tyres and look forward to a long and fruitful association."