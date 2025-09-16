OpenAI hires Mike Liberatore as Business Finance Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
American artificial intelligence organization OpenAI has appointed Mike Liberatore as its Business Finance Officer. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at xAI, the AI company founded by Elon Musk.
Liberatore began his career in the finance department at Hewlett-Packard, followed by a stint at Intel Corporation. He later joined eBay as Director of Corporate FP&A, and subsequently moved to PayPal, where he served as Finance Executive for the Asia region.
He then took on the role of CFO at SquareTrade, before joining Airbnb as CFO of Airbnb Payments, where he was responsible for accounting for all Airbnb.com revenue and cash flows. During his tenure at Airbnb, he also served as Interim Head of Global Tax, overseeing both direct and indirect tax functions globally, before being promoted to Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development.
