ED summons former cricketer Robin Uthappa in online betting money laundering probe

ADVERTISEMENT
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa for questioning on September 22 in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to illegal online betting platforms, officials said.
Robin Uthappa, a Karnataka-born cricketer who represented the Indian men's cricket team and played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is being questioned as part of a broader probe into illegal online betting operations that are alleged to have defrauded investors and evaded significant tax payments.
This development comes just weeks after another prominent cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan, was questioned by the ED on September 4. Dhawan’s statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), focusing on his alleged connections with a betting app named 1xBet. Sources revealed that the 39-year-old former India opener is understood to have been linked to the platform through endorsements, prompting the agency to seek clarity on the nature of his involvement.
The ED’s investigation is examining multiple cases tied to illegal betting apps that reportedly defrauded millions of unsuspecting investors and users, collectively worth crores of rupees. The probe is also aimed at tracking substantial tax evasion linked to these platforms.
Earlier, the federal agency had questioned another ex-cricketer, Suresh Raina, in connection with the same probe, reflecting the agency’s focus on high-profile personalities allegedly linked to these illicit operations.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also summoned former Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty along with Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela in connection with its ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering through illegal betting platforms, including the controversial app 1xBet.
In a major regulatory move, the Union Government recently enacted legislation that prohibits real-money online gaming in India, aiming to clamp down on fraudulent betting practices and curb money laundering activities.
Market research and probe agency estimates suggest that approximately 22 crore Indian users are registered on various illegal betting apps, with about 11 crore users being active on a regular basis. The sheer scale of this unregulated market has alarmed authorities, who are now intensifying efforts to hold accountable all parties involved.