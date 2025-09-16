P&G Health appoints Shashank Srowthy as CFO and Executive Director

ADVERTISEMENT
P&G Health has announced leadership appointments. Lokesh Chandak, director and chief financial officer has tendered his resignation effective close of business hours of September 30, 2025. Chandak will be moving onto his new assignment in P&G as senior director – finance and accounting, feminine care - Asia Pacific Enterprise Markets, Middle East and Africa.
Shashank Srowthy has been appointed as the CFO of the company and additional (executive) director effective October 1, 2025. Srowthy is a Bachelor of Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering from Pune University and a Master of Management Studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.
Srowthy brings a diverse and rich experience in various finance roles across a career spanning 14 years. He joined P&G in 2011 in the India and has since worked across various roles and geographies delivering outstanding results for several P&G businesses across India, Dubai and Singapore.
Srowthy will hold office as Additional Director up to the ensuing Annual General Meeting.