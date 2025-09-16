LinkedIn appoints McCann as its global creative agency of record

LinkedIn has appointed McCann as its new global creative agency of record, ADWEEK reported. The move comes as LinkedIn consolidates its agency partnerships under newly appointed chief marketing and strategy officer Jessica Jensen.

Confirming the appointment, a LinkedIn spokesperson told ADWEEK that the company is always exploring new agency collaborations to help us reach our members and customers in more creative and imaginative ways.

In recent months, the platform shifted its global media business from Dentsu to Publicis Media and hired R/GA as global creative strategic agency for LinkedIn Ads.

McCann, part of Interpublic Group (IPG), will lead LinkedIn’s global brand creative efforts at a time when IPG itself is restructuring. Earlier this year, McCann Worldgroup reorganized into four core brands, McCann, Craft, Futurebrand and MRM, as IPG prepares for acquisition by Omnicom Group, expected to close later this year.

Amber Guild, CEO of McCann New York, described LinkedIn as a “category-defining brand at an exciting moment of growth across both business and consumer audiences,” adding that the agency aims to advance LinkedIn’s business goals with the “radical creativity of Truth Well Told.”

LinkedIn’s estimated annual media spend stands at $250 million globally, including $110 million in the U.S., according to COMvergence. The partnership with McCann underscores LinkedIn’s ambition to expand its brand presence beyond business networking and further penetrate consumer markets.