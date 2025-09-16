ED summons cricketer Yuvraj Singh in betting app case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh for questioning in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to illegal online betting platforms.

This development comes after another prominent cricketer- Robin Uthappa was questioned as part of a broader probe into illegal online betting operations that are alleged to have defrauded investors and evaded significant tax payments.

On September 4, Shikhar Dhawan was questioned by the ED. Dhawan’s statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), focusing on his alleged connections with a betting app named 1xBet. Sources revealed that the 39-year-old former India opener is understood to have been linked to the platform through endorsements, prompting the agency to seek clarity on the nature of his involvement. Earlier, the federal agency had questioned another ex-cricketer, Suresh Raina, in connection with the same probe, reflecting the agency’s focus on high-profile personalities allegedly linked to these illicit operations.

The ED’s investigation is examining multiple cases tied to illegal betting apps that reportedly defrauded millions of unsuspecting investors and users, collectively worth crores of rupees. The probe is also aimed at tracking substantial tax evasion linked to these platforms.

Earlier this week, the agency summoned former Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty along with Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela in connection with its ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering through illegal betting platforms, including the controversial app 1xBet.

In June, Singh was questioned as part of a similar investigation into promotion of banned platforms like 1xBet. These platforms were using 'surrogate names', such as 1xbat, in ad campaigns that include web links (for online material) and QR codes to redirect users to the original (and illegal) betting platform in blatant violation of current laws.

ED officials had then highlighted that such apps often masquerade as "skill‑based games" but rely on manipulated algorithms resembling pure gambling, directly contravening Indian laws. By partnering with celebrities, such platforms like 1xBet gained 'massive visibility' and are cheating people.