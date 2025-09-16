China says preliminary probe finds Nvidia violated anti-monopoly law

ADVERTISEMENT
On September 15, China's market regulator revealed that a preliminary investigation had found American chip giant Nvidia in violation of the country’s anti-monopoly law, according to a Reuters report.
The investigation, launched in December 2024, was widely seen as a retaliatory move by Beijing in response to U.S. export restrictions targeting China’s semiconductor sector. At the time, Chinese authorities cited suspected violations of anti-monopoly regulations.
Nvidia is also suspected of breaching commitments made during its 2020 acquisition of Israeli chipmaker Mellanox Technologies. Under the terms of China’s conditional approval of the deal, Nvidia had agreed to continue supplying GPU accelerators used in computing to the Chinese market.
The regulator stated that it will proceed with the investigation. Under China's anti-monopoly law, companies found in violation may face fines ranging from 1% to 10% of their revenue from the previous year.
According to the report, Nvidia generated approximately USD 17 billion in revenue from China in the fiscal year ending January 26, 2025.