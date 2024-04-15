Puma signs Milind Soman as its running ambassador

Puma has officially signed fitness icon Milind Soman as its Running Ambassador, marking his first-ever partnership with a performance wear brand.

Having kickstarted his running journey at the age of 38, Milind Soman has always advocated injury-free and safe running practices across various terrains, alternating between barefoot running and shoes depending on the requirement. As part of his partnership with Puma, Milind will run in the NITRO range – lightweight shoes, wherever the route requires wearing shoes.

Puma’s shoes are preferred and worn by numerous sporting icons, including cricket legends Virat Kohli, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Mohammed Shami; sprinting champion Usain Bolt; football stars Neymar Jr and Sunil Chhetri and boxer MC Mary Kom.

Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director, PUMA India said, “Milind Soman has been the face of running in India and is an inspiration. While he is well-known as a barefoot runner, PUMA becoming his preferred choice of footwear is a testament to the superior NITRO technology in our shoes that provides comfort, performance, and energy return to thrive in the most demanding conditions. This partnership signifies PUMA's commitment to supporting athletes in their pursuit of excellence, regardless of age, background, or circumstances. We are thrilled to have Milind Soman in the PUMA family and we are confident that this association will further push and strengthen the running revolution in the country.”

Puma announced its association with Milind through a campaign film for its range of NITRO shoes. The film addresses everyday runners and highlights the reality that running is not an easy sport – it pushes your mind and body. The campaign film emphasizes that while running will still be tough, with PUMA NITRO, the run feels better.

Under this partnership, Milind will endorse Puma’s NITRO range of footwear and apparel. He will also contribute to the growth of the running community alongside Puma and represent the brand at top running events and campaigns throughout the year. Additionally, he will also serve as the face of Puma;s bodywear for men.

“Running is undoubtedly one of the fastest-growing sports in India and I foresee our nation on the brink of becoming a global leader, such as China, Japan, and Singapore in the region, in producing top-tier runners and running communities, including amateur marathon enthusiasts. I meet runners and travel groups across the country all the time and understand the significance of running gear in making running more comfortable. Personally, I have always been impressed by the impeccable fit, comfort, performance, and design of PUMA shoes. As PUMA’s running ambassador, I will work closely with the brand and inspire people around the world to push beyond their perceived limitations and defy the odds,” said Milind Soman, who also likes the colorful variants that PUMA’s running shoes come in.