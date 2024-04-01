Saregama launches Padhanisa, an AI-based music learning app

Saregama has launched Padhanisa, an AI based music learning app that aims to make Indian vocal learning simple, easy and accessible to everyone across the globe, the company said. Saregama is India’s oldest music label. "Padhanisa aims to be a personal singing teacher for those who enjoy singing but have never considered learning due to lack of access to the right resources or fear of judgement," the company said in a statement.

The app's features include individualized class structure, where every session is tailored to address the specific needs and goals of each learner. By leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning capabilities, the app adjusts lesson plans to accommodate each learner's progress and preferences.

Saregama added that the personalized approach of the app ensures that every individual receives tailored recommendations based on their vocal range, suggestions on warmups and workouts focussed on the key improvement areas. A comprehensive assessment of the performance is shared after every level so that learners can keep improving.

The application not only provides a customised platform for music learning but also offers Live Masterclasses by subject matter experts that help learners acquire in-dept knowledge about music concepts and also clear their doubts through Q&A sessions.

Padhanisa also allows singers and aspirants to earn by sharing singing videos through the app and a chance to sing for Saregama under its Talent Hunt program.