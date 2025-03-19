            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • siemens-announces-major-job-cuts-in-automation-ev-charging-businesses-amid-weak-demand-59518

Siemens announces major job cuts in automation, EV charging businesses amid weak demand

The automation business, employing around 68,000 workers, has been hit hard by weak demand in China.

By  Storyboard18Mar 19, 2025 9:18 AM
Siemens announces major job cuts in automation, EV charging businesses amid weak demand
The company highlighted that competitive pressures and reduced orders have significantly impacted its industrial automation business over the last two years.

Siemens AG announced on Tuesday that it will slash around 6,000 jobs from its flagship Digital Industries division, citing weak demand in key markets like China and Germany, as per media reports.

The move is part of the German engineering conglomerate’s strategy to adjust production capacity in response to sluggish market conditions.

The company highlighted that competitive pressures and reduced orders have significantly impacted its industrial automation business over the last two years.

While Siemens remains optimistic about the long-term demand for automation technology, it stated that immediate market conditions necessitated this restructuring.

The job cuts were initially hinted at last November, and come in the wake of declining sales and profits within the division. Siemens' latest financial results showed notable downturns, particularly in Germany, China, and Italy, reflecting broader economic struggles in these regions.

Siemens’ Digital Industries division, which employs approximately 68,000 people globally, will see 2,600 positions eliminated in Germany alone.

Additionally, the company announced a separate workforce reduction of around 450 jobs at its electric vehicle charging business, indicating further strategic adjustments across its portfolio.


Tags
First Published on Mar 19, 2025 9:18 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Taboola and Microsoft strengthen 10-year ad partnership, expands to Outlook Mail and Office 365

Taboola and Microsoft strengthen 10-year ad partnership, expands to Outlook Mail and Office 365

Brand Marketing

Morgan Stanley to cut 2,000 jobs in first major workforce reduction under CEO Ted Pick

Morgan Stanley to cut 2,000 jobs in first major workforce reduction under CEO Ted Pick

How it Works

Apple loses bid to escape German antitrust oversight

Apple loses bid to escape German antitrust oversight

Brand Marketing

Mass resignations hit Hero MotoCorp: Report

Mass resignations hit Hero MotoCorp: Report

Brand Marketing

Omnicom's takeover of IPG moves forward as shareholders approve merger

Omnicom's takeover of IPG moves forward as shareholders approve merger

Brand Marketing

Tinder U launches in India; aims to help college students turn campus crushes into connections

Tinder U launches in India; aims to help college students turn campus crushes into connections

Brand Marketing

10x royalty increase; artists see significant streaming earnings surge: Spotify

10x royalty increase; artists see significant streaming earnings surge: Spotify