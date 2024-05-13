Skechers comes on board as official kit sponsor for All India Pickleball Association

All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has inked a partnership agreement with Skechers that names the global lifestyle and performance brand as Official Kit Sponsor.

Under the terms of the five-year agreement, Skechers will sponsor team India kits with a range of performance-oriented apparel and footwear specifically crafted for the dynamic demands of pickleball. The collaboration with AIPA represents a strategic expansion of Skechers' presence in the Indian sports market.

Arvind Prabhoo, president of All India Pickleball Association, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Skechers. As pickleball continues to gain momentum as one of the fastest-growing sports in India, this partnership underscores our shared dedication to advancing the game and empowering players of all levels. Together with Skechers, we look forward to introducing cutting-edge sportswear that not only enhances performance but also reflects the vibrant spirit of pickleball."

Rahul Vira, chief executive officer, Skechers India, said, “Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports around the world and players everywhere love the comfort and performance of Skechers Pickleball footwear. As Official Kit Sponsor of All India Pickleball Association, we look forward to helping expand the reach of this fun and popular sport to more athletes across India with our innovative Viper Court collection. Our partnership with AIPA joins our portfolio of sponsorships of every major tour in North America and in other markets as only Skechers offers Comfort That Performs for athletes who want to achieve their best on and off the court.”

Skechers has dominated the sport by sponsoring every major tour and organization in North America including USA Pickleball, Major League Pickleball, the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) Tour, the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour, and the Pickleball Canada National Championship. Last year it also added Pickleball England’s English OPEN and English Nationals to its global sponsorship roster.

The partnership between AIPA and Skechers is poised to drive significant growth and innovation within the pickleball community, offering players access to footwear and apparel designed to optimize performance and comfort on the court, stated the company.