Prestige Group rolls out an Akshaya Tritiya campaign on the pros of real estate investment

      Prestige Group’s Akshaya Tritiya campaign aims to educate people that real estate offers stability and tangible benefits that Gold can’t match. The old age tradition of investing in gold is now related to market sentiment, uncertainties, loss, theft, etc.

      Investing in real estate this Akshaya Tritiya presents an opportunity to diversify portfolios and secure long-term financial stability. Whether it's purchasing a home for personal use, investing in rental properties, or exploring commercial ventures, real estate offers a resilient and wealth-building asset class, stated the company.


