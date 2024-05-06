            

      Swiggy Instamart to sell Star Wars and Harry Potter merchandise; Brings movie merch to quick commerce

      Fans of the galaxy far, far away can now get their hands on a variety of Star Wars products including the lightsaber, posters, mugs, fridge magnets, stickers, bobbleheads, and T-shirts, all delivered in 10 minutes.

      By  Storyboard18May 6, 2024 9:28 AM
      Swiggy Instamart’s latest collection is available in 10 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and more. (Representative image by Daniel K Cheung via Unsplash)

      Swiggy Instamart will now deliver official Star Wars merchandise on the platform, just in time for May 4th - a day celebrated by Star Wars fans worldwide. Swiggy Instamart is the first quick commerce platform to start delivering movie merchandise, marking a new category in the quick commerce industry.

      Swiggy Instamart also caters to Harry Potter enthusiasts with a selection of merchandise. From books, posters, and notebooks to coffee mugs, magic wands, specs, key chains, bobbleheads, socks, music boxes, and T-shirts, fans can immerse themselves in the magical world of Hogwarts and beyond.

      Swiggy Instamart’s latest collection is available in 10 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and more.


      First Published on May 6, 2024 8:46 AM

