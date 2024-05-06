Swiggy Instamart to sell Star Wars and Harry Potter merchandise; Brings movie merch to quick commerce

Swiggy Instamart will now deliver official Star Wars merchandise on the platform, just in time for May 4th - a day celebrated by Star Wars fans worldwide. Swiggy Instamart is the first quick commerce platform to start delivering movie merchandise, marking a new category in the quick commerce industry.

Fans of the galaxy far, far away can now get their hands on a variety of Star Wars products including the lightsaber, posters, mugs, fridge magnets, stickers, bobbleheads, and T-shirts, all delivered in 10 minutes.

Swiggy Instamart also caters to Harry Potter enthusiasts with a selection of merchandise. From books, posters, and notebooks to coffee mugs, magic wands, specs, key chains, bobbleheads, socks, music boxes, and T-shirts, fans can immerse themselves in the magical world of Hogwarts and beyond.