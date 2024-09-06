Swiggy launches 'Incognito mode' for users to order privately

IPO-bound Swiggy has launched a new feature for its users through which they can order privately, eliminating the need to manually delete order history.
The food tech startup has launched incognito mode for 10% of its users only but it will be fully rolled out shortly.
On the launch of this new app feature, Swiggy's Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor said, "As social as our lives are becoming, there are still things we prefer to keep private, and Incognito Mode is designed to address that need".
The incognito mode will be active via a toggle in the app. The delivery will remain trackable for three hours to manage any post-delivery concern.
In the past Swiggy has introduced multiple features such as 'eatlists', 'explore mode', 'reordering', 'group ordering,' etc.
This week Swiggy released its fiscal year 2024 results. As per the media reports, the company has reduced its losses by 44% to Rs 2,350 crore and registered a revenue of Rs 5,476 crore between April and December 2023.
Swiggy reported a 36% rise in its operating revenue to Rs 11,247 crore in the last fiscal year.
The company's business grew 17% to Rs 6,100 crore while its quick commerce vertical Instamart reported Rs 1,1000 crore gross revenue in FY24.
In May this year, Swiggy filed IPO papers via a confidential route to raise up to Rs 3,750 crore ($450 million) via a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale of up to an aggregate amount of Rs 6,664 crore.