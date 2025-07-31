TVS Motor's Q1 net profit jumps 35% to Rs 779 crore, revenue surges 20%

ADVERTISEMENT
TVS Motor Company registered a 35% rise in profit after tax while the revenue growth increased by 20% in the first quarter for the fiscal year 2026. The 2 and 3-wheeler manufacturer's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 779 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 577 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The company's revenue surged to Rs 10,081 crores during the first quarter of 2025-26 as against Rs 8,376 crore in Q1 FY25.
TVS's operating EBITDA increased to Rs 1,263 crore with a growth of 32% in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 960 crore.
During the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026, TVS Motor Company's two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, increased by 17%, registering sales of 12.77 lakh units compared to 10.87 lakh units in Q1 FY25.
Motorcycle sales grew by 21% registering 6.21 lakh units in Q1 FY26 compared to 5.14 lakh units in Q1 FY25. On the other hand, scooter sales for the quarter increased by 19% to 4.99 lakh units compared to 4.18 lakh units in Q1 FY25. Three-wheeler sales surged by 46% at 0.45 lakh units as against 0.31 Lakh units in Q1 FY25. The sales of electric scooters sales rose by 35% at 0.70 lakh units compared to 0.52 lakh units in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.