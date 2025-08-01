Jaguar Land Rover's CEO Adrian Mardell to step down

ADVERTISEMENT
Adrian Mardell, who led Jaguar Land Rover as Chief Executive Officer, is reportedly stepping down from his position as the company grapples with higher U.S. tariffs and a controversial makeover of the Jaguar brand.
Mardell, who has been with the luxury SUV maker for 35 years, will be succeeded in due course. His departure as CEO of JLR is the latest in a series of leadership changes, following new appointments at Renault SA, Stellantis NV, and Volvo Cars AB.
Mardell was appointed CEO in November 2022. He previously served as JLR’s Chief Financial Officer from June 2019, leading the company’s financial strategy to deliver shareholder value and achieve growth ambitions.
He joined JLR in 1990, holding various financial roles until 2008, when he became Deputy CFO and Operations Controller, and later, Chief Transformation Officer. In that role, he established a multidisciplinary team and launched two major company-wide programmes: ‘Charge’, focused on short-term profit and cash improvements; and ‘Accelerate’, aimed at delivering long-term operational efficiencies.