Colgate-Palmolive elevates Prabha Parameswaran to Vice Chair role

Colgate-Palmolive has elevated Prabha Parameswaran to the role of vice chair. In this role, Parameswaran is responsible for driving enterprise-wide initiatives to accelerate innovation, advance omni-channel demand generation, embed AI, and transform the operating model to enable sustained, peer-leading performance.
In her previous role as group president, growth and strategy, Parameswaran was instrumental in shaping and executing the company’s five-year strategic plan—driving sharp enterprise focus on core categories and geographies, digital transformation, breakthrough innovation, and operating model change—resulting in top-tier total shareholder return performance relative to peers.
Parameswaran was marketing director for personal care and home care categories in Greater Asia Division, prior to taking over as vice-president - marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India, in September 2007.
Prabha then led the marketing organization in Colgate-Palmolive, Mexico as marketing director. Under her leadership, the sales and market shares of the subsidiary performed strongly. She also held the position of vice president and general manager, South Asia, and was the president for the European region.