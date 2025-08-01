Colgate-Palmolive India: 80% of toothpaste now in recyclable tubes

ADVERTISEMENT
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited released its fourth Annual & ESG Report 2024–25. The report highlights significant strides in sustainable packaging, inclusive leadership, and community outreach.
Beyond its operations, Colgate-Palmolive India has deepened its community impact through specific initiatives. The flagship program, the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures (BSBF), has reached 14.6 million children with essential oral health education since 2020 and has affected over 185 million lives since its inception.
Ninety-one percent of packaging is currently reusable, recyclable, or compostable, and 80 percent of Colgate’s toothpaste portfolio consists of recyclable tubes.
Colgate-Palmolive advanced its environmental initiatives through the Rural Waste Management program, facilitating the collection and responsible segregation of 133 tonnes of dry waste across 25 villages since its launch in 2023.
The company also replenished over 430 million litres of water across 150 villages, benefiting 125,000 people through sustainable and community-led water sources.
Since 2020, Colgate has impacted over 137,000 beneficiaries across 400 villages, enabling financial linkages to government schemes worth ₹1,200 million.
Prabha Narasimhan, managing director & chief executive officer, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said, “Sustainability remains integral to how we operate and win. We are proud to drive progress on environmental goals while creating real value for society and our shareholders. Our journey reflects constant advancement, evolving in step with India’s changing smiles and bearing witness to the nation’s transformation. With a presence that spans the length and breadth of the country, we continue to create meaningful impact in communities across India, through sustained efforts in health, hygiene, sustainability, and empowerment."