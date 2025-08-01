81% of Indians overthink daily for over 3 hours, finds Center Fresh–YouGov study

81% of Indians say they spend more than three hours a day overthinking, and one in four admit it’s a constant habit, as per a study by Center fresh and YouGov. The report titled ‘Center fresh India Overthinking Report’ shows that overthinking is not limited to big decisions or stressful situations, it also affects simple, daily choices like replying to a message, choosing what to eat, or posting on Instagram.

The study covered people from all walks of life, including students, working professionals and self-employed individuals across Tier 1, 2, and 3 towns. It looked closely at how overthinking affects four key areas: food and lifestyle, social and digital life, dating and relationships, and career decisions. The results point to how technology, social pressure, and being constantly connected have made overthinking a common part of modern life.

One of the most relatable findings is that 42% of people feel anxious or assume the worst when their boss replies with just an “Ok.” This response was the top trigger for overthinking across age groups and genders. Another surprising insight, 63% of Indians say deciding what to order at a restaurant is more stressful than choosing a political leader to vote for. In South India, this number is even higher at 69%.

Overthinking is also high when it comes to social media. 61% of Indians, especially Gen Z and women, say they spend at least five hours overthinking whether their Instagram story is worth sharing. Many worry about the photo, music, filter, or how many people will view it. When it comes to watching others’ stories, more than 60% say they wait or delay viewing them to avoid appearing too eager or interested.

The study also found that one in three Indians use Google or ChatGPT to help them with their overthinking. Whether it's understanding a short message, figuring out what gift to buy, or making everyday decisions, people are increasingly turning to technology for support. Only 13% said they had never done this.

“Whether it’s second-guessing a message or overanalysing a dinner choice, overthinking has quietly become an everyday habit, cutting across ages and regions. The report sparks a much-needed conversation about the importance of everyday mental clarity. So go ahead—say what you feel, wear what you love, post what you believe—and when in doubt, Dimaag Pe Rakho Lagaam,” said Gunjan Khetan, Director – Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India.