Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison to star in 'The Social Network' sequel? Here's what we know

ADVERTISEMENT
Aaron Sorking is reportedly ready to log back in. Nearly 15 years after the release of The Social Network, the Oscar-winning screenwriter is said to have completed a new script for a follow-up film that dives deep into Facebook's more controversial recent history.
According to a report by the Deadline, Sorkin has his sights set on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Mikey Madison, 26, and The Bear breakout star Jeremy Allen White, 34, for the lead roles in The Social Network II.
While no formal casting offers have been made, sources close to the project suggest the duo are strong contenders as Sorkin and his team finalize the script and budget.
Unlike the 2010 film directed by David Fincher - which chronicled Facebook's founding and starred Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg - this new instalment won't be a direct sequel.
Rather, it's positioned as a follow-up that pivots toward the social media giant's modern-day controversies, particularly those exposed by The Wall Street Journal's 2021 Facebook Files investigation.
Read More: Mark Zuckerberg's billion-dollar AI bids fail to lure talent from Mira Murati's Thinking Machines lab
The sequel is also expected to touch on Facebook's alleged role in the January 6, 2020, attack on the U.S. Capitol and its broader impact on democracy and youth mental health.
While Sorkin is reportedly set to direct the new film himself—a departure from Fincher’s original role - it’s unclear if Jesse Eisenberg will reprise his portrayal of Zuckerberg.
With no release date yet announced and casting still in early talks, The Social Network II remains in the development stage, the report added.