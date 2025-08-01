Ved Rattan Mohan, the man who gave India one of its most iconic liquor brands - Old Monk - was much more than a master blender.

Born on July 30, 1925, in Ghoda Gali, Rawalpindi, into a proud Mohyal family, VR Mohan's life was shaped by seismic events like Partition and fuelled by a deep-rooted sense of community, resilience, and entrepreneurial ambition.

Educated at D.A.V College and Punjab University, the young Mohan was thrust into a rapidly changing India. After the 1947 Partition, his family resettled and rebuilt. His father, Padma Shri Narendra Nath Mohan, acquired the ailing Dyer Meakin Brewery from the British in 1949 and transformed it into Mohan Meakin. That entrepreneurial fire ran deep in VR Mohan, who would take the business - and the brand - into a new era.

The Birth of Old Monk

In December 154, after a soul-stirring visit to Europe where monastic life left a lasting impression, VR Mohan created Old Monk, a dark, oak-aged rum infused with warm vanilla and spice.

Designed not as a gimmick but as a premium, affordable offering for the masses, the drink went on to capture India's imagination and palates, becoming cult classic. Its success lay not in marketing but in authenticity - a reflection of its creator.

Growth, Diversification, and Vision

When his father passed in 1969, VR Mohan became Managing Director of Mohan Meakin. In just four years, he turbocharged its expansion: adding three distilleries, two breweries, and new liquor products like Solan No. 1 whisky and Golden Eagle beer.

He also diversified aggressively - moving into breakfast cereals, juices, glassware, vinegars, and cold storage. Brands like Mohun's Cornflakes and Gold Coin Apple Juice were born under his stewardship, helping future-proof the company against looming prohibition threats.

A Life of Public Duty

VR Mohan was not content with corporate success alone.

He was elected Mayor of Lucknow twice, became a Rajya Sabha member, and served as a Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification, bringing artistic sensibility and fairness to each role.

He was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 1967, and the Padma Bhushan in 1971, becoming one of India's most decorated entrepreneurs. His contributions during the 1965 and 1971 wars earned him the title of honorary Colonel.

Known for his charisma, he enjoyed close ties with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the Hindi film fraternity. His soirees were legendary - attended by stars, statesmen, and cultural icons alike.

Patron of the Arts

Few industrialists merged art and commerce like VR Mohan. He personally designed bottle labels, supported classical musicians, and regularly hosted mehfils with legends like Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Sahib. With his baritone voice and deep knowledge of Urdu poetry, he often sang ghazals and nazms by heart - creating soulful evenings remembered long after.

Grounded, Family-First, and Unapologetically Indian

Despite his public stature, VR Mohan remained humble and family-oriented. He cherished trips to Kashmir, Nainital, and Amritsar with his wife and four children - Manjula, Rakesh (Rocky), Nilima, and Pankaj.

Known to favour roadside dhabas over five-star dining, he delighted in simple pleasures: tractor rides, mango-picking, and sugarcane harvests.

He welcomed all with warmth - no one left his home empty-handed. Whether a visitor was cabinet minister or a farmer, he was treated with equal respect.

An Eternal Legacy

In 1973, at just 47 years old, VR Mohan passed away. His life ended too soon, but his legacy had already taken root: a transformed business, a cultural phenomenon in Old Monk, and countless lives touched through his generosity and public service.

A Grandson's Tribute

On what would have been his birth centenary, Siddharth Rattan Mohan, his proud grandson, offers a moving tribute:

“As his family and community, let us honour him not only by remembering his achievements, but by embodying his spirit: to build thoughtfully, serve diligently, and innovate boldly.