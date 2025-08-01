Mast or Meh: Flipkart to CaratLane, who ruled the Rakhi campaign?

Every Raksha Bandhan, brands rush to tie a marketing thread that tugs at our heartstrings — or at least loosens our wallets. But let’s be honest: not every sibling-saga hits home. Some campaigns bring the feels, deliver clever twists, or drop gift-worthy ideas, while others… might’ve been better left in the group chat.

Enter Storyboard18’s festive edition of Mast & Meh! We comb through the latest Rakhi campaigns to spotlight the ones that truly bond and the ones that break under pressure. No sugar-coating, no sentimental overload - just the straight-up scoop on who nailed the brief and who needs a sibling reality check. Ready? Let’s unwrap this week’s Rakhi ad roundup.

Mast

Brand: Flipkart

Agency: DDB Mudra Group

Flipkart’s new Rakshabandhan campaign InvoiSIS is a cheeky twist on sibling love - and we’re here for it. Instead of syrupy sentimentality, the brand serves up sass with an itemised invoice generator for sisters to “bill” their brothers for years of emotional labour. Think: charging for hiding secrets from parents or sacrificing the last slice of cake - with help from finance influencer CA Rachana Ranade, no less.

The campaign’s brilliance lies in its relatability. The microsite (styled like an Indian invoice pad) is simple, the concept is sharp, and the humour hits home. Flipkart isn’t just nudging brothers to gift better - it’s putting a price on sisterly favours in the most entertaining way possible.

Mast

Brand: CaratLane

CaratLane hits the sweet spot with its Raksha Bandhan campaign starring the effortlessly charming Ayush Mehra and Yashaswini Dayama. No over-the-top drama here, just the kind of sibling banter, eye-rolls, and subtle warmth that feels straight out of your own living room. The film doesn’t just push jewellery; it captures the quiet thoughtfulness behind gifting and the little moments that make sibling bonds unbreakable. It’s simple, it’s smart, and it nails the emotional brief without laying it on thick.

Mast

Brand: FNP (Ferns N Petals)

Agency: Teen Bandar

FNP (Ferns N Petals) brings a fresh twist to Raksha Bandhan with its new AI-generated brand film - and honestly, it works. The campaign sticks to its winning line, “Door ho ya paas, Rakhi banayein khaas,” and manages to hit the emotional notes without going the full Bollywood. Partnering with Teen Bandar and powered by the warm, nostalgic voice of Piyush Mishra, the 30-second spot takes us on a virtual sibling reunion across borders - no camera crews, just clever AI visuals. The slickest part? It’s personalised. Yep, you can get your or your sibling’s name slipped into the narration, making it feel like the ad is talking just to you.

Meh

Brand: FlowerAura

If FlowerAura’s new Raksha Bandhan ad is meant to tug at the heartstrings, it mostly ends up pulling in too many directions. The self-proclaimed “Rakhi Ki Dukaan” leans into a jingle that feels more jarring than joyful, and while the idea of rakhis for every kind of sibling sounds sweet, the execution is all over the place. Instead of charm and emotion, we get an over-enthusiastic shopkeeper dressed up in peppy clothes and vibrant music. The ad tries to be quirky, traditional, modern, and sentimental - all in under a minute - and ends up being none of the above convincingly.

Mast

Brand: Sugar Free D’lite

Sugar Free D’lite serves up a Rakhi treat with a side of sass in its latest campaign featuring Mallika Dua and Chetan Goel. Ditching the usual syrupy sentiment, the ad leans into classic sibling banter with a hilarious twist - a faux matrimonial ad that quickly devolves into a sugar-free sibling showdown. The campaign is sharp, self-aware, and perfectly timed. The limited-edition gift packs and digital push bring the "mindful gifting" message home without sounding preachy. Plus, the #CaloriesSeRaksha hashtag cheekily flips the Raksha Bandhan script with health-conscious flair.

Mast

Brand: Zouk