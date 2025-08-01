FSSAI mandates display of QR code for Food Safety App at eateries to boost consumer oversight

ADVERTISEMENT
In a move to bolster food safety monitoring and empower consumers, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all Food Business Operators (FBOs), including restaurants, cafés, dhabas, and other food establishments, to prominently display the QR code for its Food Safety Connect mobile application within their premises.
This directive makes it mandatory for eateries to showcase the FSSAI license or registration copy, now updated to feature the app's QR code, in areas clearly visible to customers such as entrances, billing counters, or seating areas. In addition, digital platforms operated by FBOs, including websites and online ordering interfaces, are also required to host the QR code or download link wherever applicable.
"All Food Business Operators (FBOs), including Restaurants, Dhabas, Cafes, Eateries, and other food service establishments, are hereby advised to: Prominently display the License / Registration Copy containing QR code to download the Food Safety Connect mobile application at customer-visible areas within the premises, such as the entrance, billing counter, or customer seating areas etc. for being in compliance with Condition of License number 1 of FSS (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011;
Feature the QR code/link to download the Food Safety Connect mobile application on digital assets of the food business, such as websites or online ordering platforms, wherever applicable," the regulator said.
The Food Safety Connect app is designed as a user-friendly interface for consumers to lodge complaints regarding hygiene violations, report misleading food product claims, access information about licensed or registered food businesses, and stay updated on food safety alerts.
Crucially, the app ensures that all complaints are automatically routed to the appropriate jurisdictional authority, ensuring quicker resolution and improved accountability.
This initiative aligns with Condition No. 1 of the FSS (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, and is expected to enhance transparency across the food service sector.
FSSAI has urged all food businesses to actively support this step by maximizing the app’s visibility and encouraging its usage among patrons. The QR code and download link are available in the official annexure released by the authority, on July 25.