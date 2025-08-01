Reliance Retail launches Puraveda on Tira, marks entry into ayurvedic beauty

ADVERTISEMENT
Tira, Reliance Retail’s omni-channel beauty platform, unveils Puraveda, an ayurvedic brand. The brand’s curated portfolio is rooted in tradition yet future-forward in formulation. It spans skincare, haircare, and body care, stated the company in its statement.
The brand launches with a debut collection featuring over 50 products across four ingredient-led ranges, further highlighted the company in its statement.
• Dhara delivers deep nourishment, powered by Chandan, D-Panthenol, and Lavender
• Niyama encourages mindful rituals with Kumkumadi, Squalane, and Vetiver
• Sama fosters harmony and calm, featuring Gulaab, Tocopherol, and Hibiscus
• Urja energises and revitalises with Mulethi, BHA, and Mogra
Bhakti Modi, co-founder and CEO, Tira, commented on the launch, “We are thrilled to introduce Puraveda, a brand that embodies the powerful harmony of India’s timeless wellness heritage and the precision of modern innovation. At Tira, we aim to redefine beauty by bringing forward brands that go beyond aesthetics to inspire deeper connections with self- care. With Puraveda, we invite consumers to embrace Ayurveda through thoughtfully formulated products that make holistic beauty truly accessible.”