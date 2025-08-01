‘Forever be a proud supporter of HUL’, says outgoing chief Rohit Jawa

ADVERTISEMENT
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) reported a steady 5% underlying sales growth (USG) and 6% PAT growth for the first quarter of FY2025, reinforcing its competitive momentum despite a moderate consumption environment.
The announcement was accompanied by a reflective and forward-looking message from outgoing MD & CEO Rohit Jawa, who is set to step down after a notable tenure.
In a social media post titled "Unlocking competitive growth. Unlocking a billion aspirations," Jawa celebrated the company's strong fundamentals and strategic evolution, underscoring HUL's sustained mid-single-digit volume growth over five consecutive quarters. "Our growth has been competitive, with our turnover-weighted market share growing steadily year on year," he noted.
Central to this performance has been HUL's ASPIRE strategy, which recognizes the portfolio into Core, Future Core, and Market Makers.
Jawa shared that this disciplined approach, supported by sharp execution, has led to a 500 basis point shift toward the Future Core and Market Maker segments over the past two years.
A highlight of the company's evolving portfolio is the Market Makers segment - now valued at over Rs 7,000 crore - which has been delivering high double-digit growth and continues to be a major engine for future performance. Simultaneously, the Core business remains focused on strengthening brand salience and availability.
HUL's transformation has also been fuelled by digital innovation, modern trade, and e-commerce investments, contributing to growth in emerging channels. "Our digital media investments are scaling rapidly," Jawa added, emphasizing the company's commitment to modernizing demand generation.
Using a golf analogy, Jawa compared HUL's consistent evolution and operational excellence to the precision and discipline required in the sport. "HUL continually improves, setting benchmarks and redefining industry standards."
As he signs off, Jawa expressed heartfelt gratitude and optimism, "I will forever be a proud supporter, cheering for the intertwined growth story of #HUL and #India." His tenure marks a period of digital acceleration, portfolio reshaping, and sharpened competitive edge of the FMCG giant.