PVR INOX partners with DAZN to bring FIFA Club World Cup final to big screen

The finale is scheduled to go live at 12:30 AM IST on July 14, 2025, and will be screened across select PVR INOX cinemas in key cities. As per the company, the screening is subject to state-level permissions, which is currently being initiated.

By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2025 6:53 PM
The FIFA Club World Cup Final will feature a halftime show produced by Global Citizen, starring global music sensations Doja Cat, J Balvin and Tems. (Representative Image: Fauzan Saari via Unsplash)

PVR INOX is set to deliver FIFA Club World Cup Final 2025 with its upcoming in-cinema screening to Indian audiences, in partnership with DAZN, the official global broadcaster of the tournament. The finale is scheduled to go live at 12:30 AM IST on July 14, 2025, and will be screened across select PVR INOX cinemas in key cities.

As per the company, the screening is subject to state-level permissions, which is currently being initiated.

The FIFA Club World Cup Final will feature a halftime show produced by Global Citizen, starring global music sensations Doja Cat, J Balvin and Tems.

“The FIFA Club World Cup Final 2025 is a powerful addition to our growing portfolio of alternate content offerings at PVR INOX. As cinemas evolve into multi-purpose entertainment venues, we are committed to curating experiences that go beyond movies, bringing live sports, music, and cultural events to the big screen. Events like these redefine what it means to go to the movies and allow us to build deeper, more dynamic engagement with our audiences,” said Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX Ltd.

PVR INOX claims to offer an immersive and energetic stadium-style atmosphere with Dolby surround sound.


