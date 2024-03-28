Vodafone Idea announces new all-in-one entertainment app: One subscription for multiple platforms

Vodafone Idea has announced the launch of an all-in-one entertainment app - Vi Movies and TV, for its subscribers to consume live TV and OTT content.

The app will include over 13 apps and 400 live TV channels, along with complementary access to multiple content libraries, reported ET.

The subscription cost for the app will be Rs. 202 for prepaid users and Rs. 199 for postpaid users, the company stated. It further said that the app aims to be a one stop shop for viewers, simplifying viewing experiences by offering one subscription for multiple platforms.

The app will include platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Manorama Max, NammaFlix, Klikk, Chaupal and Playflix, among more. TV channels offered on the app include Discovery, Aaj Tak, Republic Bharat, ABP and India Today, among more. Complementary content library access for Shemaroo and Hungama will also be included.