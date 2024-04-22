Volkswagen India announces new initiative for customers: Volkswagen Experiences

Volkswagen India today introduced its new community centric initiative ‘Volkswagen Experiences’, a program that has been designed to bring customers and fans of the brand together for a more enriching experience with Volkswagen.

With the commencement of ‘VWe’, Volkswagen India has also rolled out ‘The 1st Chapter: An Exhilarating Expedition to Ladakh’ that will offer customers a curated lifestyle, self-driving expedition across the Himalayas and into Ladakh.

Under ‘VWe’, Volkswagen India will create opportunities for customers and fans to engage with the brand, it’s products and a services. Participants will get an immersive experience of driving renowned German-engineered Volkswagen cars, including the Virtus and Taigun, as well as the Tiguan.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Because owning a Volkswagen goes beyond just driving it. It’s an experience and a lifestyle in itself. As a customer centric brand have always endeavoured to engage with our buyers and fans across the market. Today we are proud to introduce our latest initiative of Volkswagen Experiences that is envisioned to give the vast Volkswagen Community in India a platform to pursue enriching experiences with the Brand. The thought behind this initiative is to engage with customers and fans alike while delivering superlative experiences of the brand fundamentals that make owning and driving a Volkswagen a truly unique experience.”