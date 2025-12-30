Tesla may soon allow iPhone users to lock and start cars directly via Apple Wallet

Apple Wallet’s car key system also includes a power reserve feature, which allows keys to remain functional for up to five hours after an iPhone’s battery is depleted.

Tesla may be preparing to allow iPhone users to lock, unlock and start their vehicles directly through Apple Wallet, potentially streamlining the experience of using a smartphone as a car key.

According to a report by Not A Tesla App, Tesla is developing what it described as expanded phone key support, with references discovered in the hidden code of the latest Tesla app update. The report stated that early versions of the feature appear to be designed initially for China, particularly for users on Huawei’s HarmonyOS platform. Tesla has frequently tested and rolled out new features in the Chinese market before expanding them globally, the report added, suggesting Apple Wallet support for Tesla phone keys could follow.

Currently, Tesla allows iPhone and Apple Watch users to use their devices as digital keys through the Tesla app. However, integration with Apple’s official car key feature within Apple Wallet could remove the need to open the Tesla app altogether. Users may be able to lock and unlock their cars, start and stop the vehicle, and manage access directly from Apple Wallet, with some functions potentially working even without the Tesla app running in the background, reducing delays and battery usage.

The report said the system could rely on technologies such as Ultra Wideband and NFC, including UWB-based tap-to-unlock functionality, enabling more precise and faster communication between the phone and the vehicle. If Tesla keys are added to Apple Wallet, users could also share access with others through Messages, Mail or AirDrop, simplifying the process of granting temporary or permanent access without additional pairing steps or third-party apps.

Apple Wallet’s car key system also includes a power reserve feature, which allows keys to remain functional for up to five hours after an iPhone’s battery is depleted. This ensures users can still unlock and drive their vehicles in emergencies, using low-energy UWB and NFC technology that remains active even when the phone is switched off.

Rivian has already introduced Apple Wallet car key support for its latest R1T and R1S models through a software update, highlighting growing adoption of the feature across electric vehicle makers.

First Published on Dec 30, 2025 4:56 PM