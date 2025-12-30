Today in AI | Nano Banana AI trends that ruled 2025 | Microsoft AI chief on people turning to chatbots for breakups

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

7 Nano Banana AI trends that reshaped image editing and creativity in 2025

Nano Banana emerged as one of the most widely used AI image tools in 2025, helping users experiment creatively without relying on traditional design software. Through simple text prompts, the platform enabled people to edit, reimagine and restore images with minimal technical effort. Its growing popularity reflected a broader shift towards prompt-led visual creation, allowing everyday users to achieve results that once required professional tools. Over the year, several distinct trends stood out in how people used Nano Banana to edit and transform images.

Read More

Microsoft AI chief on people turning to chatbots for breakups and family disputes, says 'This is not therapy'

Microsoft AI chief executive Mustafa Suleyman has highlighted a growing trend of people using artificial intelligence chatbots to navigate personal issues ranging from relationship breakups to family disagreements. Speaking on a recent podcast, Suleyman said companionship and emotional support have emerged as some of the most common use cases for AI chatbots, according to reports.

Read More

India’s AI White Paper lays out plan to expand compute, data access

India is moving to widen access to artificial intelligence infrastructure as it looks to prevent computing power, data and advanced AI models from becoming concentrated in the hands of a few large companies and major urban centres.

Read More

Meta buys AI startup Manus in strategic push to monetise AI investments

Meta Platforms Inc. has agreed to acquire Manus, a Singapore-based artificial intelligence startup that develops AI agents for small and mid-sized enterprises, marking a significant step in Meta’s effort to translate its massive AI spending into near-term business returns.

Read More

First Published on Dec 30, 2025 5:01 PM